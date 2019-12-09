'There's a lot of smoke coming from that volcano'

Media player
New Zealand: Moment of White Island volcano eruption
New Zealand officials say a number of people are "unaccounted for" after the White Island volcano, also known as Whakaari, erupted.
The island is a popular attraction, and tour groups were said to have been on the volcano when the eruption took place.
One witness on the mainland took this video of the incident.
09 Dec 2019
