'There's a lot of smoke coming from that volcano'
New Zealand: Moment of White Island volcano eruption

New Zealand officials say a number of people are "unaccounted for" after the White Island volcano, also known as Whakaari, erupted.

The island is a popular attraction, and tour groups were said to have been on the volcano when the eruption took place.

One witness on the mainland took this video of the incident.

  • 09 Dec 2019
