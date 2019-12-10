Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Zealand volcano: 'It was like the Chernobyl TV series'
Russell Clark was one of several paramedics who attended to the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand.
He describes the scene he witnessed as similar to something out of "the Chernobyl mini-series" where "everything was blanketed in ash".
-
10 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-50723763/new-zealand-volcano-it-was-like-the-chernobyl-tv-seriesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window