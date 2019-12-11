Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aung San Suu Kyi: How this peace icon end up at a genocide trial
Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi was seen as a symbol of human rights, spending years under house arrest for promoting democracy.
Now, as Myanmar's civilian leader, she is at the International Court of Justice to defend her country against charges of genocide committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority.
Video by Nick Beake and Tessa Wong.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
11 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-50731350/aung-san-suu-kyi-how-this-peace-icon-end-up-at-a-genocide-trialRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window