Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flying around NZ volcano spewing toxic gas
Days after a sudden eruption that has killed several visitors, the White Island volcano in New Zealand continues to spew gas and ash.
The volcanic activity has hindered search and recovery efforts, with bodies thought to still be on the island.
The BBC's Shaimaa Khalil took a helicopter ride to see the island, also known as Whakaari, and describes the scene.
-
12 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window