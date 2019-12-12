Media player
Pakistan lawyers in violent hospital protest in Lahore
A number of patients are believed to have died after a protest by lawyers at a Lahore hospital turned violent.
The incident was sparked by a dispute between the lawyers and the hospital.
12 Dec 2019
