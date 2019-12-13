'They killed my family in front of me'

Media player
Myanmar: Rohingya refugee recalls 'horrific' mass killings
Hasina Begun says 10 of her family members were killed when the Myanmar military set fire to their village and open fired on the community.
She travelled from refugee camps in Bangladesh, where over 700,000 Rohingya are living, to attend a court case in which genocide allegations have been made.
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi has defended her country against the allegations at the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Hasina says she hopes that the refugees will get justice.
Interview by Rebecca Henschke
Filmed by Kevin Kim
13 Dec 2019
