Hong Kong's cardboard grannies
Meet Hong Kong's grannies forced to collect cardboard

Granny Orchid cleans the streets of Hong Kong seven days a week.

Despite being one of the richest cities in the world, many elderly people live in poverty.

So Granny Orchid earns extra money collecting boxes for recycling.

Video produced by Daniel South, Yashan Zhao, Meiqing Guan and Zhejun Wang.

  • 17 Dec 2019
