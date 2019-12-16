US to North Korea: 'Let's get this done'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US to North Korea: 'Let's get this done'

US special envoy Stephen Biegun has urged North Korea to come to the negotiating table, saying: "We are here, let's get this done."

His comments in Seoul come days after North Korea conducted missile tests at a satellite launch site.

  • 16 Dec 2019