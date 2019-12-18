Media player
Journalist wins Japan civil rape case
Japanese journalist Shiori Ito has successfully claimed damages from a TV reporter she has accused of raping her while unconscious in 2015.
She brought a civil case after prosecutors dropped a criminal case due to a lack of evidence.
The defendant, TV reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi has denied the allegations and is appealing the ruling.
18 Dec 2019
