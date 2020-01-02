Writing a national anthem for Mars

Video

An Indian former software analyst who’s now a rising star in the opera world has written a new ‘national’ anthem for Mars.

Oscar Castellino was commissioned to give the Red Planet its own anthem by the UK’s Mars Society to promote the idea that if humans ever live there then they will need their own musical identity.

