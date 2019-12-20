New Zealand destroying military-style guns
Police in New Zealand are destroying military-style guns and rifles ahead of 21 December, when it officially becomes illegal to carry or possess them.

The ban comes after the Christchurch mosque shootings in March, in which 51 people were killed.

