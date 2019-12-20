New Zealand destroying military-style guns
New Zealand destroying military-style guns after ban

Police in New Zealand are destroying military-style guns and rifles ahead of 21 December, when it officially becomes illegal to carry or possess the weapons.

The ban comes after the Christchurch mosque shootings in March, in which 51 people were killed.

