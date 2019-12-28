'We fell in love on the dance floor'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Taiwan's wheelchair dancers who fell in love on the dance floor

Taiwan has been declared polio free since 2000 and some of the last polio survivors have decided to band together to dance wheelchair ballroom dancing.

Each year, Vincent and Ivy put on their dresses and suits to compete around the world.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 Dec 2019