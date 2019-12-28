'We fell in love on the dance floor'

Media player
Taiwan's wheelchair dancers who fell in love on the dance floor
Taiwan has been declared polio free since 2000 and some of the last polio survivors have decided to band together to dance wheelchair ballroom dancing.
Each year, Vincent and Ivy put on their dresses and suits to compete around the world.
28 Dec 2019
