The nuns not recognised by their country

The nuns not recognised by Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is home to more than 4,000 Buddhist nuns or 'Bhikkunis', with children as young as six leaving to join a monastery.

But because they are not formally recognised by the state, the nuns are denied identity cards - meaning they can't leave the country or go to university. Many of the women feel largely ignored.

  • 22 Dec 2019
