The nuns not recognised by their country

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The nuns not recognised by Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is home to more than 4,000 Buddhist nuns or 'Bhikkunis', with children as young as six leaving to join a monastery.
But because they are not formally recognised by the state, the nuns are denied identity cards - meaning they can't leave the country or go to university. Many of the women feel largely ignored.
-
22 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window