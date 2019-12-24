Search for survivors after bus crash in Indonesia
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Indonesia bus crash: Search for survivors after bus plunges into ravine

Rescue workers are searching for survivors after a bus plunged down a steep ravine and landed in a river in Indonesia.

At least 25 people have died while 13 others were injured. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

  • 24 Dec 2019