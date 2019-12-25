Typhoon Phanfone batters the Philippines
Typhoon Phanfone, also known as Ursula, has battered the central Philippines.

Thousands of people have been left stranded, as ferries and flights were cancelled. Thousands more spent the night in temporary shelters.

More than 100 families' homes have been destroyed by the storm.

