Prayer and healing in rare eclipse
Solar eclipse: Prayer, healing and beach burials in Asia

On 26 December millions of people across Asia witnessed a rare annular solar eclipse.

But for some the event had a deep spiritual significance. They offered prayers, took cleansing baths in holy rivers, and hoped for healing.

  • 27 Dec 2019
