'The plane started swaying'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kazakhstan crash: 'The plane started swaying'

A passenger jet has crashed in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people but leaving dozens of survivors.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 27 Dec 2019