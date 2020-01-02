NZ suffers smog from Australian fires
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australia fires: New Zealand suffers from bushfire smog

Parts of New Zealand are blanketed in a thick haze, as winds carry smoke from Australia's bushfires across the Tasman Sea more than 2,000km (1,200 miles) away.

  • 02 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Long queues as people flee Australia fires