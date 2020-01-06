‘I meditate up to 50 times a day’
Pom is a former Thai monk who has mastered the art of meditation.

He can meditate anytime and anywhere, sometimes up to 50 times a day.

Produced by Olive Faure and Kevin Vivis Visithsiri

Filmed by Apicha Jackie Chansaeng

