‘I meditate up to 50 times a day’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former Thai monk meditates 'up to 50 times a day'
Pom is a former Thai monk who has mastered the art of meditation.
He can meditate anytime and anywhere, sometimes up to 50 times a day.
Produced by Olive Faure and Kevin Vivis Visithsiri
Filmed by Apicha Jackie Chansaeng
-
06 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window