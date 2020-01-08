‘I meditate 50 times a day’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

‘I meditate 50 times a day’

Pom is a former Thai monk who says he can meditate anytime and anywhere.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Jan 2020