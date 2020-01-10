'China is a real threat in Taiwan's election'

Media player
Taiwan election: Tsai Ing-wen says 'China is a real threat'
Taiwan's first female president Tsai Ing-wen is campaigning for her re-election in the upcoming Taiwan polls. The BBC's John Sudworth asks if her criticism of China is fearmongering for political gain.
10 Jan 2020
