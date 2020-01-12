Time-lapse captures Taal volcano spewing ash
Time-lapse footage has captured the moment that a volcano in the Philippines spewed a giant plume of ash, prompting thousands of people to be evacuated.

Officials said the plume from the Taal volcano stretched 1km (0.6 miles) into the sky.

