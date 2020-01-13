Disruption expected as Storm Brendan arrives in the UK
Storm Brendan hits UK

Severe gales and heavy rain are forecast this evening as Storm Brendan sweeps across the UK. Gusts exceeding 80mph are likely across NW Scotland and there are multiple Met Office warnings in place.

BBC Weather's Alina Jenkins looks at how the storm developed and what we can expect over the next 24 hours.

