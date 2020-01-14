Aftermath of China bus sinkhole

Media player
China sinkhole: Aftermath of fatal sinkhole
Six people are dead and others missing after a huge sinkhole swallowed a bus on Monday evening outside a hospital in Xining, the capital of Qinghai province..
CCTV footage showed an explosion inside the sinkhole shortly after the bus and bystanders fell inside.
14 Jan 2020
