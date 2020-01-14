Aftermath of China bus sinkhole
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

China sinkhole: Aftermath of fatal sinkhole

Six people are dead and others missing after a huge sinkhole swallowed a bus on Monday evening outside a hospital in Xining, the capital of Qinghai province..

CCTV footage showed an explosion inside the sinkhole shortly after the bus and bystanders fell inside.

  • 14 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Giant cave hall found down sinkhole