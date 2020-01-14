Media player
Alaskan wilderness survivor tells his story
Rescue crews found Tyson Steele 23 days after his cabin burned down, killing his dog and leaving him with no shelter.
Steele survived on rationed canned food that had been charred by the fire. He plans to return Alaska to rebuild his home.
14 Jan 2020
