Taiwan to China: 'Face reality'

Video

Taiwan’s newly re-elected president says China needs to "face reality" and respect the will of Taiwanese people.

Speaking exclusively to the BBC, Tsai Ing-wen said the threat from China – which wants to annex the self-governing island – is intensifying but warned an "invasion" would be "very costly".

She spoke to the BBC's China correspondent John Sudworth.

