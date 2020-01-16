Media player
Taal: Rescuing animals from a Philippine volcano
Taal volcano in the Philippines erupted on Sunday spewing lava, triggering earthquakes and emitting huge plumes of ash that have spread across the island of Luzon and beyond.
When some resident left pets behind in their rush to evacuate, Edsel Padres set up a temporary animal shelter in his home to look after the animals.
Video produced by Virma Simonette and Howard Johnson
16 Jan 2020
