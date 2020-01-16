Rescuing animals from a Philippines volcano
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Taal: Rescuing animals from a Philippine volcano

Taal volcano in the Philippines erupted on Sunday spewing lava, triggering earthquakes and emitting huge plumes of ash that have spread across the island of Luzon and beyond.

When some resident left pets behind in their rush to evacuate, Edsel Padres set up a temporary animal shelter in his home to look after the animals.

Video produced by Virma Simonette and Howard Johnson

  • 16 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Time-lapse of lightning storm above Philippine volcano