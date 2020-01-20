Media player
Is China addicted to coal?
China is a country caught in the middle of a global struggle: to develop but also be green.
It currently uses about as much coal as the rest of the world put together but it's also a world leader in wind and solar production. According to the International Energy Agency, between 2019 and 2024 China will account for 40% of the global expansion in renewable energy.
However, as its economy slows down it is now re-opening some coal mines and the country’s Premier Li Keqiang has urged energy officials to promote coal-fired power. So is China addicted to coal?
20 Jan 2020
