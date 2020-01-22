Media player
South Korea transgender: 'I can also be one of the great soldiers'
A transgender soldier in South Korea has spoken out after the military dismissed her from service for breaking regulations.
Byun Hui-soo told journalists she would fight to stay in the army.
22 Jan 2020
