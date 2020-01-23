Three generations join Delhi women's sit-in

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Three generations join Delhi women's citizenship sit-in
Since early December, India has witnessed widespread protests against a new citizenship law which many see as anti-Muslim and anti-constitutional.
The Muslim suburb of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi has become a protest hub, with thousands of women camping out day and night for over a month, making it the longest sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The BBC's Shalu Yadav met three generations of one family who have been attending the protests regularly.
Filming by Pritam Roy and Anshul Verma
-
23 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-51214655/three-generations-join-delhi-women-s-citizenship-sit-inRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window