Avalanche survivors in Pakistan-administered Kashmir tell of horror
More than 75 people died when avalanches struck a remote part of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
The disaster prompted journalist Sajid Mir to trek for 17 hours to reach some of the worst hit villages, and see what help he could offer.
He describes his dangerous journey and the people he met.
Filmed and edited by Noman Khan. Reporting by Farhat Javed
25 Jan 2020
