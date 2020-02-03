Coronavirus evacuees sprayed with disinfectant
Coronavirus: Indonesian evacuees are sprayed with disinfectant

Indonesians evacuated from Wuhan in China - the city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak - arrive at Hang Nadim International Airport in Batam, Indonesia, and are sprayed with disinfectant.

