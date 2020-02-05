Living in quarantine on a cruise ship
Coronavirus: Life in quarantine on a cruise ship

David Abel is one of 3,700 people in quarantine aboard a cruise ship docked near Yokohama, Japan.

Ten people who tested have positive for coronavirus have been taken off the ship and to hospital, but everyone else must remain on board the Diamond Princess.

