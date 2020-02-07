Sea urchins and Swiss rolls: Quarantine around the world
Coronavirus: Eating sea urchins and Swiss rolls under quarantine

Thousands outside of China have been put under quarantine, as they remain under observation for signs of coronavirus.

They have either been evacuated from China to their home countries, or have been in contact with infected people, and now have to stay in isolation for at least 14 days.

Many are being put up in military camps and government facilities, but some are also on cruise ships - or being housed in seaside holiday resorts.

