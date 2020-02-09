Buddhist monks chant at Thai shooting vigil

Media player
Thailand shooting: Buddhist monks chant at vigil for victims
Buddhist monks have led prayers at a vigil for the dozens of people killed and wounded in a shooting rampage in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.
The 16-hour ordeal ended on Sunday morning with security teams shooting dead the attacker - a Thai soldier - in a shopping centre.
09 Feb 2020
