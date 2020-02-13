Coronavirus: 'Singapore is vulnerable'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Singapore minister says country is 'vulnerable'

As the Covid-19 coronavirus continues to spread around the world, several cases including a Briton have been linked to a conference that was held in Singapore in January.

The BBC's Karishma Vaswani speaks to Lawrence Wong, a cabinet minister and co-chair of Singapore's coronavirus government taskforce, and asks if the country is a gateway to the spread of the virus

  • 13 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus in the UK: 5 things you need to know