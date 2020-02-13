Coronavirus medics shave heads

Media player
Coronavirus outbreak: Chinese medics shave heads
Medics in Wuhan have been shaving their heads in a bid to prevent cross-infection of the coronavirus.
Tens of thousands of people in China have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and it has spread to several other countries.
13 Feb 2020
