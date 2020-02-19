'I was so scared everywhere could be contaminated'

Media player
Video
Coronavirus expert: I was so scared on board Diamond Princess
Japanese infectious diseases expert Kentaro Iwata went on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is being held in the port of Yokohama.
He told the BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes he was shocked at the conditions he found - and even feared for his own welfare.
19 Feb 2020
