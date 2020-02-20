Walking through Beijing's near empty streets

Video

China’s entire population of 1.4 billion people are, to some extent, having their movements restricted in an attempt to slow the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus.

The lockdown is most strict in Hubei Province, where the outbreak started, but elsewhere there are compulsory quarantine periods.

Businesses remain closed and life is anything but normal as Asia’s economic giant grinds to a virtual halt.

China Correspondent Stephen McDonnell donned his face mask and took to Beijing’s all-but-empty streets to see how people are coping.