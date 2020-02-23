Mass masked wedding in the Philippines
Coronavirus: Mass masked wedding in the Philippines

An annual mass wedding ceremony in the Philippines saw face masks and health checks included in the proceedings this year.

The precautions have been brought in due to the threat of coronavirus.

The city of Bacolod, Philippines saw 220 couples married in the government-sponsored event.

