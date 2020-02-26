Listen to the sound of Singapore's last airport departure board

Media player
Singapore: Listen to the sound of Changi Airport's last departure board
Singapore's Changi Airport has retired its last board showing flight departure information, which will be replaced with a digital display.
Also known as the Solari board, the split-flap board used to be found in thousands of airports and train stations across the world displaying travel information.
But in recent years, they have been phased out in favour of newer technology.
The BBC managed to capture the sound of Singapore's board shortly before it was taken down - have a listen.
26 Feb 2020
