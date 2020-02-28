Searching for loved ones after volcano eruption

Video

In January 2020, Taal volcano erupted in the Philippines, sending a thick column of ash kilometres into the sky.

Thousands of people were evacuated from surrounding areas as seismologists warned of the possibility of further hazardous eruptions.

With the alert level now reduced by the authorities, residents have been allowed to briefly return to their homes to inspect the damage.

Warning: you may find some of the images in this report distressing.

Video by Howard Johnson and Virma Simonette.