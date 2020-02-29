Video

In January 2020, Taal volcano in the Philippines erupted, sending a thick column of ash kilometres into the sky.

With the alert level now reduced by the authorities, evacuated residents have been allowed to briefly return to their homes to inspect the damage and search for missing relatives.

Warning: you may find some of the images in this report distressing.

Video by Howard Johnson and Virma Simonette.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.