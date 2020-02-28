Media player
Asia Bibi: 'I kept thinking, what is happening to me?'
Asia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian woman who spent years on death row after being convicted of blasphemy, has recounted her ordeal.
In 2009, a long-standing dispute with neighbours culminated in a group of local women accusing her of insulting the Prophet Muhammad.
She told the BBC's Mishal Husain that she cried for a week when she was taken to prison.
Ms Bibi also recalled how it felt being reunited with her family - and gave her message to Pakistan's government.
28 Feb 2020
