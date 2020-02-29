US and Taliban sign agreement paving way towards peace
Pompeo and Beradar sign agreement in Qatar, paving way towards peace talks in Afghanistan

The US has agreed to begin a staged withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, after receiving security guarantees from the Taliban. Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are due to follow.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Taliban leaders attended the signing ceremony in Doha in Qatar.

