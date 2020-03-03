'How I survived coronavirus and isolation'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'How I survived coronavirus and isolation'

As the new coronavirus continues its spread around the world, some medical experts say it could become as widespread as the common flu. But even as casualties climb, thousands have also recovered.

But few want to talk about their experience publicly, because of the discrimination and stigma they could face. One woman in Singapore, where there have been more than a hundred cases, decided it was time to speak out.

Here’s Julie's story.

  • 03 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Watch how germs spread and how you can prevent it