Trump hails 'very good talk' with Taliban leader
US President Donald Trump says he has had a "very good talk" with a Taliban leader amid concerns over the future of a deal aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan.

Days after the US signed its landmark agreement with the Taliban, fighting resumed in the country.

  • 04 Mar 2020
