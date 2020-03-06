Watch Vietnam's hit coronavirus handwashing song
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Vietnam's handwashing song goes global

Authorities around the world are trying to hammer home the message that we have to wash our hands to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus.

In Vietnam, they've produced a music video along with a dance challenge - the tune has taken the country by storm and has since gone global.

  • 06 Mar 2020