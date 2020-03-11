Video

In China, where the coronavirus outbreak first started, the government has taken drastic steps to minimise human interaction and slow the spread of the disease.

And now – with official figures appearing to show that the crisis there may have stabilised for the time being – there are signs that more people are heading back to their workplaces.

However, questions remain just how far Asia’s economic giant really is from resuming anything like “normal” business activity.

China Correspondent Stephen McDonell reports from Beijing where government officials are trying to reassure the population that all will soon be well.